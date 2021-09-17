HAVRE — Maureen Jessop came away with 10 kills Friday as No. 15 Montana Tech swept Rocky Mountain College 25-9, 25-17, 28-26 at the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament for volleyball.

The Orediggers (10-2) also received nine kills and 12 digs from Karina Mickelson, while Sarah Hopcroft collected 24 digs.

The Battlin' Bears (5-5) were led by the six kills of Makenna Bushman and the 20 digs of Ayla Embry. Tori Cybulski finished with 13 digs.

Rocky was scheduled to take on Carroll later Friday.

The Bears will play Montana Western and Providence on Saturday.

