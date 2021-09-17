HAVRE — Maureen Jessop came away with 10 kills Friday as No. 15 Montana Tech swept Rocky Mountain College 25-9, 25-17, 28-26 at the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament for volleyball.
The Orediggers (10-2) also received nine kills and 12 digs from Karina Mickelson, while Sarah Hopcroft collected 24 digs.
The Battlin' Bears (5-5) were led by the six kills of Makenna Bushman and the 20 digs of Ayla Embry. Tori Cybulski finished with 13 digs.
Rocky was scheduled to take on Carroll later Friday.
The Bears will play Montana Western and Providence on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.