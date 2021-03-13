BILLINGS — No. 20-ranked University of Providence took over the top spot in the Frontier Conference volleyball standings Saturday night after completing a weekend sweep of No. 17 Rocky Mountain College at Rocky's Fortin Center.
The Argos, 12-2 in league, defeated Rocky, 11-3, by scores of 25-18, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20 on Friday and 12-25, 25-19, 25-21, 26-24 on Saturday.
Providence's winning streak now stands at 10.
The Argos received 19 kills from Jensyn Turner, 50 assists from Cydney Finberg-Roberts and 21 digs from Sacha Legros on Friday.
Rocky was led by Weiying Wu's 14 kills and Ayla Embry's 24 digs. Natalie Hilderman supplied 46 assists.
In Saturday's match, Providence's Sadie Lott had a double-double of 16 kills and 10 digs. Legros chalked up 19 digs.
Rocky's Morgan Allen provided 12 kills and Embry came up with 20 digs. Hilderman wound up with 39 assists and nine digs.
The Battlin' Bears are scheduled to host Montana Western this Friday and Saturday at the Fortin Center.
