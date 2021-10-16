BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Calley Heilborn and Gabby Gunterman had 12 kills apiece Saturday night as No. 20-ranked Western Washington swept past visiting Montana State Billings 25-17, 25-11, 25-18 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball.
Olivia Fairchild added 11 kills for the Vikings (11-4, 7-1). Adele Holland posted 35 assists.
Skylar Reed had 10 kills for the Yellowjackets (7-11, 3-6). Christine Funk notched 10 digs.
