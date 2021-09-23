SEATTLE — No. 23-ranked Seattle Pacific scored four first-half goals Thursday afternoon and went on to beat visiting Montana State Billings 5-0 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer opener for both scores.

The Falcons (4-0, 1-0) out-shot the Yellowjackets (3-2-1, 0-1), 20-4.

Lauren Forster scored a pair of goals within a span of three minutes to lead Seattle Pacific offensively. Makena Rietz, Mariah Alexander and Sophia Chilczuk each added a goal.

Chilczuk also had a pair of assists.

MSUB will be at home on Saturday to take on Central Washington at noon on Yellowjacket Field.

Tags

Load comments