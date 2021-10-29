CALDWELL, Idaho — Drew Wyman scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds Friday afternoon as No. 24 College of Idaho defeated Rocky Mountain College 63-60 at the 35th annual Taco Bell Shootout for men's basketball.
Wyman scored inside with 49 seconds to play to put the Coyotes (1-0) up 61-58.
The Battlin' Bears (1-1) got a driving layup by Tayshawun Bradford with 27 seconds remaining to pull within a point. C of I's Charles Elzie hit a pair of free throws to provide the final margin.
Maxim Stephens led the Bears with 17 points. Teammate Beau Santistevan added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Ricardo Time scored 12 points for the Coyotes, while Jake O'Neil had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.
C of I led 49-37 midway through the second half before Rocky rallied. The Bears missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the waning seconds.
Rocky will play Corban University on Saturday afternoon.
