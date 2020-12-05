LEWISTON, Idaho — No. 5-ranked Lewis-Clark State took charge right off the bat Saturday afternoon in beating Yellowstone Christian College 98-49 in men's basketball.
The host Warriors (2-0) used a 20-0 uprising to lead 22-2 in the game's first nine minutes. The game was an exhibition contest for the visiting Centurions (0-4) from Billings.
L-C State's Damek Mitchell (18 points) and Trystan Bradley (16) combined for 34 points, seven rebounds and eight 3-pointers. The Warriors nailed 13 of 26 3-point attempts.
YCC received nine points and seven rebounds from Andrii Basovets. Teammate Devin Jones scored 10 points off the bench.
L-C State shot 60% from the field. YCC connected on 31% of its shots.
The Centurions are scheduled to play Dickinson State University at home on Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.