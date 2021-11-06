BILLINGS — No. 8-ranked University of Providence fought off Rocky Mountain College 26-24, 30-28, 25-22 Saturday night in Frontier Conference volleyball at the Fortin Center.

The first-place Argos (10-0, 23-2) completed an undefeated conference season with their 16th consecutive win. The Battlin' Bears finished the regular season at 11-18 overall and 3-7 in league.

The Frontier tournament is scheduled to start Friday in Helena.

Against Rocky, Providence received 15 kills from Jenna Thorne, 26 assists from Cydney Finberg-Roberts and 32 digs from Sacha Legros.

Rocky was led by freshmen Bella Bryan and Makenna Bushman with 12 kills apiece. Junior Ayla Embry recorded 29 digs.

Tags

Load comments