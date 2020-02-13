BILLINGS — Reigning national champion and No. 19-ranked Montana Western rolled past No. 24 Rocky Mountain College 62-41 Thursday night in Frontier Conference women's basketball at the Fortin Center.

The Bulldogs (16-8, 9-4) took charge with a 17-5 spurt during the third quarter. Western led the Battlin' Bears (15-9, 7-7) 45-28 heading into the fourth quarter.

Shannon Worster and Brynley Fitzgerald led the Bulldogs with 12 points apiece.

Rocky was led by the 16 points of Mackenzie Dethman and Markaela Francis. The Bears shot just 33% overall, including 5 of 22 from 3-point territory.

Tags

Load comments