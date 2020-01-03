CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Former Forsyth star Luke Weber placed fifth at 157 pounds for North Dakota State at the Southern Scuffle wrestling tournament here on Thursday.

Weber, a redshirt junior who captured four State B-C wrestling crowns for the Dogies from 2013-16, had a 5-2 record at the tourney. 

Weber was 4-0 on the first day of the tourney, including two pins, a 12-1 major decision and a 5-4 victory in which Weber overcame a 4-3 deficit in the third period.

On the second day of the event, Weber bounced back after an 8-2 loss to No. 6 Jesse Dellavecchia of Rider and a 7-6 setback to No. 28 Matt Zovistoki of Appalachian State to defeat Hunter Willits of Oregon State, 3-0. It was the second time Weber battled Zovistoki at the tourney, including the 5-4 victory on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Weber (11-7) had also pinned Willits in 1:45.

On Wednesday, Weber's teammate at NDSU, Sawyer Degen, wrestled to a 2-2 mark. Degen (141), a four-time State A champ at Belgrade from 2014-17, is 9-6 this season.

