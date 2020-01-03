CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Former Forsyth star Luke Weber placed fifth at 157 pounds for North Dakota State at the Southern Scuffle wrestling tournament here on Thursday.
Weber, a redshirt junior who captured four State B-C wrestling crowns for the Dogies from 2013-16, had a 5-2 record at the tourney.
Weber was 4-0 on the first day of the tourney, including two pins, a 12-1 major decision and a 5-4 victory in which Weber overcame a 4-3 deficit in the third period.
On the second day of the event, Weber bounced back after an 8-2 loss to No. 6 Jesse Dellavecchia of Rider and a 7-6 setback to No. 28 Matt Zovistoki of Appalachian State to defeat Hunter Willits of Oregon State, 3-0. It was the second time Weber battled Zovistoki at the tourney, including the 5-4 victory on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Weber (11-7) had also pinned Willits in 1:45.
On Wednesday, Weber's teammate at NDSU, Sawyer Degen, wrestled to a 2-2 mark. Degen (141), a four-time State A champ at Belgrade from 2014-17, is 9-6 this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.