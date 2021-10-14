BILLINGS — Visiting Northwest Nazarene University used a first-half goal by Makayla Roggow in beating Montana State Billings 1-0 Thursday afternoon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer at Yellowjacket Field.
In looking to rally in the second half, the Yellowjackets (5-5-2, 2-4-1) outshot the Nighthawks (5-3-2, 3-3-1) by a 9-4 margin after intermission, but NNU held on.
Roggow scored her goal in the 37th minute off a corner kick by teammate Magda Wronski.
NNU goalkeeper Alexis Montoya made a season-high 11 saves. MSUB's Clare Keenan had four saves.
The Yellowjackets will entertain No. 8 Seattle Pacific University on Saturday at 1 p.m.
