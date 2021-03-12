NAMPA, Idaho — Montana State Billings opened Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball play on Friday night by losing a doubleheader to No. 19-ranked Northwest Nazarene University 22-10 and 4-3.
MSUB, 0-10 overall, hit six home runs in the doubleheader, with Will Riley homering in each game. Tanner Cantwell, Sam Powers, Tanner Parker and Justin Lutz also homered for the Yellowjackets.
Five of the homers came in the first game.
NNU's Colton Moore and Ben Johnson both drove in five runs during the twin bill.
The Yellowjackets and Nighthawks will play another doubleheader on Saturday.
