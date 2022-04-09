BILLINGS — Visiting Northwest Nazarene University completed a four-game sweep of Montana State Billings with 14-2 and 16-9 wins Saturday in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference softball doubleheader at Avitis Group Stadium.
The Nighthawks improved to 21-15 overall and 9-3 in GNAC, while the Yellowjackets fell to 11-28 and 4-12.
The first game ended after five innings.
Skyler Jenkins homered for MSUB, while Sidney Booth hit two home runs and drove in six runs for NNU.
Maia McNicoll also homered for the Nighthawks, who pounded out 13 hits.
MSUB made five errors.
In Game 2, NNU came back with 17 hits.
The Nighthawks received a pair of home runs from Ivy Hommel and McNicoll. Winning potcher Charlotte Forniss also had a homer for the visitors.
McNicoll drove in seven runs. She had five hits and nine RBIs on the afternoon.
MSUB's Jazlyn Kalehuawehe, Shelby Martin and Maycen O'Neal also hit home runs. Martin had three RBIs.
