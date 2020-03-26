INDIANAPOLIS — The National Federation of State High School Associations is offering free online education courses to current and aspiring sports officials through July 1, the NFHS announced Wednesday.
The 11 officiating courses can be accessed on the NFHS Learning Center at NFHSLearn.com. Courses are available for basketball, football, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, volleyball and wrestling. The NFHS also has an "Interscholastic Officiating" course.
"We know that a number of high school seniors will be unable to participate in spring sports this year due to the coronavirus pandemic," NFHS executive director Karissa Niehoff said in a press release. "Officiating could provide an opportunity for high school seniors to stay involved in sports and taking some of these courses during this down time for free could help to determine their interest level."
