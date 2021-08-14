OGDEN, Utah — The Ogden Raptors beat the visiting Billings Mustangs for the third consecutive game, winning 9-7 on Saturday night in Pioneer League baseball.

The Raptors (12-13, 41-32) used a six-run second inning en route to beating the Mustangs (16-9, 34-39).

Ogden received home runs from Jakob Goldfarb, Pavin Parks and Calvin Estrada. Parks also tripled, while Estrada added a double.

Billings, which remained atop the second-half Northern Division standings by one game, got home runs from Christian Sepulveda and Cameron Comer.

Sepulveda also doubled. Teammate Freddy Achecar hit a double and triple.

The Mustangs led 3-0 before the Raptors second-inning uprising. Billings tied the game at 7-all in the fifth, before Ogden took the lead for keeps with two runs in the seventh.

The fifth game of the six-game series is set for Sunday at 4 p.m. The Raptors lead the series, 3-1.

Tags

Load comments