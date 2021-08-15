OGDEN, Utah — Jakob Goldfarb batted 3 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs as the Ogden Raptors won their fourth consecutive contest against the Billings Mustangs, 14-8, Sunday in Pioneer League baseball at Lindquist Field.
With the win the Raptors now lead the six-game series, 4-1. The sixth and final game of the set is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m.
Goldfarb hit his 22nd home run and also added his 23rd double.
Jalen Garcia, batting leadoff for Billings, was 2 for 3 with three runs and is now hitting .330 on the year.
Anthony Amicangelo drove in two runs and now has 66 RBIs for the Mustangs (34-40 overall, 16-10 second half). Billings leads Idaho Falls and Missoula by one game in the second-half Northern Division standings.
Ogden improved to 42-32 and 13-13.
On Saturday, Ogden slipped by Billings 9-7.
The Raptors used a six-run second inning en route to beating the Mustangs.
Ogden received home runs from Goldfarb, Pavin Parks and Calvin Estrada. Parks also tripled, while Estrada added a double.
Billings got home runs from Christian Sepulveda and Cameron Comer.
Sepulveda also doubled. Teammate Freddy Achecar hit a double and triple.
The Mustangs led 3-0 before the Raptors second-inning uprising. Billings tied the game at 7-all in the fifth, before Ogden took the lead for keeps with two runs in the seventh.
Tuesday is an off day for the PL. Billings begins a six-game homestand with the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Wednesday. Several fan favorite promotions will be held during the homestand.
Friday is team poster night presented by Briggs Distributing. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Mustangs 2021 team poster.
Baseball Card Night presented by Stockman Bank is Saturday. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a complimentary 2021 Mustangs baseball card set.
The Mustangs annual candy drop will be held following the 1:05 p.m. game on Sunday. Kids ages 3-12 will have the opportunity to collect as much candy as they can from the outfield grass.
