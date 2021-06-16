BILLINGS — The Big Sky State Games on Wednesday announced the torch lighter for its 2021 gathering this summer.
Mary Osborne Andrews, a member of the 1980 U.S. Olympic team, will be the special guest athlete of the opening ceremonies for the annual Games, where she will light the torch to signify the opening of the 36th event. Opening ceremonies will be held Friday, July 16 at Daylis Stadium in Billings.
Andrews was a member the U.S. team for women’s javelin, and was a three-time qualifier for the Olympic Trials in 1980, 1984 and 1992. Andrews graduated from Billings West High School and was a five-time Montana state track and field champion. She was inducted into the Montana High School Association athlete’s hall of fame in 1995.
Andrews is the sister of State Games founder Tom Osborne, who passed away earlier this year.
Andrews attended Stanford University on an athletic scholarship, and was a two-time track and field All-American and a four-year team captain. Osborne graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s in social sciences of education.
She is currently a professional certified coach and serves as president of the Andrews Performance Corporation in San Diego, California.
Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremonies festivities will also include a soaked run, a climbing wall, food truck Olympics, a band and games. A parade of athletes and the annual men’s and women’s Montana Mile will also be held. The ceremonies are free to the public.
