WOLF POINT — The sound of boxing gloves clashing echoed faintly down Wolf Point's darkened Main Street.
As kids peered in the windows to catch a glimpse of the action on that night in 2010, Doug Garfield continued on, giving his three sons a boxing lesson. As he did, more kids gathered eagerly at the door.
Garfield was already beginning to see what boxing could do for the next generation on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in northeastern Montana — the powerful connection between the physical sport of boxing and the tough life many of these kids were living was undeniable.
Garfield, a registered Sioux Assiniboine tribal member, didn't intentionally set out to run a club, but as he let the wide-eyed kids through the open door, he saw himself fitting into the equation in more ways than one.
It also brought back a memory he would rather forget.
Rewind more than three decades, to 1979, and the integral role boxing began to play in his own life growing up on the southern edge of the reservation.
Just a kid at the time, he recalled sitting in his living room looking through the window, which gave way to the front lawn. He proceeded to witness the tragic event that gave his youth boxing club its very name.
His uncle, Willy Blue Earth, was shot dead outside his house. Willy was a star boxer and still in his prime.
Willie's coach, Roy Harris, had just lost his own son a few years prior and thought of Willy like another son. So, he decided to name the boxing club in his honor — The Blue Earth Boxing Club.
It is the same club Garfield would come to know well throughout his life, as Harris was so much more than a boxing coach.
Three decades later, Garfield now carries the torch for the younger generations: Partly to give back to his community, partly to fill that fatherly role for the many that need it, and partly in honor of Harris, who died in 2014.
But he undoubtedly carries the torch because he can’t afford not to. The community can’t afford for him not to. He personally knows many of these kids and their families and he’s filling a void nobody else can.
On any given night, anywhere from five to 20 youth walk through the doors of a seemingly lifeless building.
Some are there to pass the time after school before they go home to harsh reality. Others are learning to defend themselves from a bully at school. Many are deciding what path they want to take as they wander between the streets and the ring.
“I don't claim to know everything about the sport, but I’m here," Garfield said. "Four nights a week, sometimes more, I show up for these kids because I care.”
Garfield, a talented boxer in his younger days, is no stranger to living on the streets with drugs and alcohol dictating every step. At age 16, he dropped out of Wolf Point High School.
A couple years later, he was at a place in his life where the only two options seemingly were death or prison.
When prison came knocking at the age of 18 for burglary, theft and assault on a police officer, Garfield ironically felt liberated for the first time in a long time.
“I was so relieved when they finally caught me," he said. "I knew this kind of a life was coming to an end and I could finally get away from it all and change my future. I knew there was more out there for me.”
Four years in prison changed Garfield in a way that nothing else could, he said. He read, exercised, pondered life and set goals. When he was freed, he wanted to be the best father he could and live a sober lifestyle.
Looking back on his journey, Garfield always found an outlet in fighting. He fought for his friends and family, he fought over drugs and alcohol. He fought to protect himself from bullies in his youth and he fought because he was good at it.
The difference between now and then is finding a way to put those skills to productive use.
Looking out onto the streets of the reservation is like looking in the mirror for Garfield. He knows it all too well — the ups and downs, the unpredictability, and the pain and suffering.
If he could teach these kids to use boxing as a positive way to release the negative energy, he knew he’d be able to make a difference in a community he is now trying to protect.
“Boxing builds character. It’s a way to physically get your anger out and that’s really what these kids need," he said. "It teaches them discipline and a different way to live.”
Garfield doesn’t sit on the sidelines four nights a week and count down the minutes until he can close the gym doors and return home.
He’s invested far beyond that, and to say he relates to the kids is an understatement. He shares the details about his own life choices with these kids and says they look up to him because he’s lived it.
“I‘ve had a couple kids come in here and tell me this has changed their life," he said. "It’s brought their confidence up and they are no longer bullied at school.”
Operating the boxing club hasn’t always been smooth, though. Challenges have piled up in recent years.
“Our current tribal building is not ideal for practicing in," he said. "The stairs are old and I don't know how much longer they can take the weight of moving the boxing equipment up and down repetitively.”
Garfield admits it’s getting tough to keep it going.
The building does not have air conditionining and can reach up to 110 degrees in the summer. It has some electrical issues as well and lacks the necessary space to run the club how he’d like.
A few years ago, he was able to purchase a new boxing ring with some grant money, but it is currently stacked up against the walls because it is too large for the current location.
The community, for the most part, has rallied around the club and was recently able to purchase a trailer for his equipment. The trailer also allows for an easier time loading and unloading at competitions.
“Sixty percent of the kids’ parents support me and the other 40 percent don’t even know they’re here," Garfield said. "I’d like to see some support from the tribes, too.”
Aside from the physical challenges, there’s the emotional side. Watching some kids choose the streets is heartbreaking, but it’s part of the storm Garfield is willing to weather.
He can’t help but imagine a day where he can put on local competitions. A day where he has the financial means to take more kids to events. A day where he has an assistant coach to help bear the load.
But what he’d like to see the most is for the kids to have an opportunity to perform in front of their friends and families.
Wolf Point mayor Chris Dschaak said he would like to see the program flourish as well. His son has participated in the boxing club, and Dschaak has nothing but praise.
“For one thing, Doug does not discriminate," Dschaak said. "He will bring in any and all kids who are willing to put in the time and abide by the rules. These kids need this — they don't have the structure at home and they want it. He offers them an outlet and shows them tough-love.”
The longtime Wolf Point resident knows the potential a program like this could have on the community, but he is quick to note one big hurdle.
“The only thing holding this program back from its full potential is monetary funding,” Dschaak said.
For now, Garfield will make due with the space he has and continue to allow kids to participate for free. He said he will make the most of every second with each kid that is brave enough to walk through the doors.
Garfield will continue to fit as many kids as safely possible in his car and drive them to competitions all across Montana and in the Dakotas.
After all, the long drive may be just as important as the fight itself.
“I get their attention by sharing bits and pieces about my life and fighting," Garfield said. "I try to instill a code of honor — a way to live. I always tell them to be humble, be confident and protect the weak.”
Garfield can see his own life coming full circle and he’s set out to do what he promised he would in the confinement of that cold cell he called home for four years. The one person who reminds him of how far he’s come is his son, Mason.
Mason recently placed second at the Class B state wrestling meet at 205 pounds for Wolf Point. He also excels at the shot put and discus, having made state in both events as a junior.
“He is just an amazing kid," Garfield said. "I can’t take full credit. He gets along well with his coaches, teammates and teachers. He is respectful and listens to my advice - he has let me guide him on this journey.”
The Blue Earth Boxing Club is for kids like Mason. It’s also for the youth who need a second chance. And it’s for the community — to protect local businesses from vandalism and theft, to help make the schools and town safer.
“I’m on the frontlines here, so to speak," Garfield said. "I’m working directly with these kids who are bringing this community down. The ones who pull guns and knives — I’m here trying to change that.”
In spite of some frustration, Garfield knows he’s exactly where he needs to be.
As he holds the “Blue Earth AAU Certificate” in his hand dating to 1979, he’ll continue the fight for Roy, Willy, the community of Wolf Point — and the legacy of the Blue Earth Boxing Club.
