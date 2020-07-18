BILLINGS — Early Saturday morning while many people were still in bed, storms moved through the Magic City.
At the time, Big Sky State Games open water swim commissioner Sean Phelps was worried the storms would interfere with the competition scheduled for 8 a.m. at Lake Elmo State Park.
“At 4:30 a.m. there was thunder and lightning and rain and I was panicked,” said Phelps later Saturday morning after the competition had concluded. “Now it’s a beautiful day. I was not sure we’d have a race, there was so much lightning.”
The storms passed, and it was bright and sunny during the morning competition, although some competitors said the breeze did create “choppy water” later on during the competition.
Phelps was glad the storm moved through and the open water swim portion of the State Games, which were in doubt because of coronavirus before an announcement on June 1, would be contested.
Open water swim is being held for the third time and Phelps, who also served a stint as an assistant coach at the Billings Aquatic Club, has been the commissioner each year. He introduced the event to the BSSG in 2018.
He said the event is a nice change of pace for those used to swimming indoors.
“If you swim, you are under fluorescent lights in a chlorine swimming pool, and out here it is sunshine and fresh air,” he said. “It’s a nice change of pace.”
Forty three swimmers competed on Saturday. While open water swimming was open to anyone who wanted to participate, Phelps said organizers didn’t advertise the event as normal because of the crisis.
According to officials, Phelps participated in the very first Big Sky State Games and he introduced triathlon to the grassroots event in 1999. He has competed in the annual summertime competition 20 times and will also compete in the triathlon on Sunday morning.
The Billings native currently lives in Grand Junction, Colorado, and is a professor at Colorado Mesa University, where he teaches sports management, or the “business side of sport.” He moved to Colorado two years ago.
While Phelps has driven back to Billings, which he says is “home,” the past two years to be the commissioner for open water swim, he gives the BAC and the State Games credit for making the event happen. The BAC and BSSG line up the other volunteers needed to host open water swim.
Phelps explained the main course is a triangle and three events are offered under that format: a 2K, where swimmers complete three laps around the triangle; a 1.5K, which requires two laps to finish; and a 1K, which is one lap. For the 400-meter division, a competitor will swim out 200 meters and then make their way back.
Three big orange buoys in the shape of a ball form the corners of the triangle, and three small yellow buoys serve as “sight buoys” in between the orange ones.
“The BAC does a lot. Their families are out here with boats and help setup the course,” Phelps said.
Phelps was also an instructor from 2006-2014 at Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand, and his time abroad “planted the seed” for him to introduce open water swim to the BSSG.
“It was a great lifestyle where I lived. Every summer for 16 weeks there was weekly ocean swim races,” Phelps said, noting he did compete in the races.
One of the neat things about being a State Games commissioner is it helps Phelps when teaching his classes.
“I get to stand up in a classroom and say I actually do this,” he said.
On Sunday morning when he is competing in the triathlon, which he said starts and finishes at Lake Elmo State Park, Phelps will undoubtedly be reminded of the time he was the sport’s commissioner from 1999-2005.
“A couple of years ago when I did it, somebody said ‘You are the great, great grandfather of the triathlon,’” Phelps said. “There have been a few more directors after me.”
One thing is for sure, if it’s a weekend morning during the third week of July Phelps will be involved in the Big Sky State Games.
