BILLINGS — Tyler Johnson has promoted freestyle motorsports shows at MetraPark for the last 17 years.
And while Johnson has promoted such memorable shows as “Backflips and Beatdowns,” featuring mixed martial arts fights and freestyle motorsports, the Billings resident has Friday, Aug. 28, circled on his calendar.
The latest show Johnson’s Octane Addictions will deliver — "Big Air Bash 2020" at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. — is special to him because it features “the best talented freestyle show, Billings, Montana, will ever have.”
Headlining the freestyle motorsport athletes are Adam Jones of Nevada, Matt Buyten of Nevada, Brian McCarty of Arizona, Anthony Murray of Colorado, Willie Elam of Idaho, and Levi Renz of Butte.
Buyten has won seven X Games medals and Jones is a six-time X Games medalist. Elam has two X Games bronze medals to his credit, and McCarty has won an X Games bronze. Murray competed in the 2016 X Games.
Renz, has performed freestyle motorsports tricks in events all over the country, and is scheduled to do a backflip on a Polaris RZR UTV at the Metra, said Johnson.
Johnson explained the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the freestyle motorsports circuits, like the COVID-19 disease has done with many sports from the grassroots to professional levels.
In fact, Johnson was scheduled to promote 37 shows. The first show he was scheduled to promote that was canceled was in March in Jackson, Wyoming. Since then, Johnson has promoted a show in Douglas, Wyoming, and the Nitro National professional motorcycle hill climb near Columbus.
Along with the Billings performance, Johnson has an event scheduled for Rapid City, South Dakota, and a stop in Wisconsin on Sept. 11.
Octane Addictions has had three weeks to put the Aug. 28 performance together, but Johnson said fans won’t be disappointed.
“If you’ve never seen this, if the kids have never seen this, this will definitely be one of the best ones we’ve ever done,” Johnson said. “Just because all my guys want to ride. It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. I’m more excited for the next week of my life to get back and doing shows and to see fans smiling and being happy.”
Some people may be wondering what to expect at a freestyle motorsports show and Johnson had an answer for them.
“It is watching guys do acrobatic tricks off a motorcycle 50 feet in the air at a 70 feet distance,” he said. “There is a takeoff ramp and now we have our new airbag landing. It’s safer, so the tricks are bigger. This year we will have ramps side-by-side.”
Fans will be able to buy tickets in “pods” where they sit with family members or the friends they came with, said Johnson. Floor table seating is also available and the tables will be spaced out for social distancing. Tickets are available for purchase at metrapark.com.
“The goal is to keep it safe,” said Johnson.
Johnson said the event will also serve as a benefit for Alece Beckman of Bridger, who is battling cancer. Johnson said an auction will be held during the event and proceeds will be donated to Beckman through the Chase A Dream Foundation. The items to bid for in the auction include jerseys and a helmet.
