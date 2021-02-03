Friday's boys and girls basketball games between Drummond and Philipsburg are off because of COVID-19 contact tracing with Drummond, which recently played against an opponent who had a positive test.
It is not yet known if the games will be rescheduled.
The Prospectors are not quarantined and will play at White Sulphur Springs Thursday night, a varsity-only double-header that Philipsburg picked up because of past cancellations with Anaconda and Lincoln.
