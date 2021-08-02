Fights under the Lights

Louie Lopez climbs on top of the cage after knocking down his opponent during the "Fights Under the Lights" MMA event at Dehler Park on Saturday.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — The Fusion Fight League held its Fights Under The Lights mixed martial arts card at Dehler Park, home of the Billings Mustangs, on Saturday evening.

