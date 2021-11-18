Montana Magic (1983-1984)

The Montana Magic were founded as a minor league affiliate of the St. Louis Blues and Edmonton Oilers in 1983. The team played only one season at the Metra in the Central Hockey League before the league folded in 1984. An announcement of the return of professional hockey to Billings is expected Friday.

BILLINGS — An announcement that professional hockey will be played in Billings is expected Friday afternoon. 

Pick 6 Entertainment announced in a news release that it is "excited to introduce the new team, league, and plans to the Billings community" at TDS Fiber beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Refreshments will be served starting at 1:30 p.m. and the formal announcement is expected at 2. TDS Fiber is located at 2621 Holman Ave., Suite 3, in Billings.

In late October, The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com reported that Keith Russ, co-owner of Pick 6, said the group had purchased two expansion teams in the upstart Western Professional Hockey League. At the time, Russ said ideally one of the teams would be based in Billings. 

Members of the public, fans of hockey and the press are invited to the gathering Friday, Russ said. 

When reached for comment on what would be the new hockey team's nickname, or where the team would play, team officials said details about the new franchise would be announced Friday. 

Russ had previously said the new hockey league is scheduled to begin play in October of 2022. The Billings team will debut in the 2022-23 season, according to the release issued this week.

Russ and his partner, Tel Koan, operate Pick 6 and also own the new Billings Outlaws indoor football team. The Outlaws are scheduled to begin play this coming March and will play their home games at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Russ had told The Gazette in late October that WPHL would feature "competitive hockey" and would "be the equivalent of Single A baseball," and would have a target of "moving (the players) up to a further level."

While not a professional venture, Billings was home to the Billings Bulls junior hockey club for many years. The Bulls, who at the time were playing at Centennial Ice Arena, announced in early September of 2017 that they would be dormant for the 2017-18 season.

The club, whose home arena was Metra for many years when it played at higher levels of junior hockey, never did return to the ice. It was to be the Bulls' 25th season when they disbanded. First Interstate Arena at MetraPark has not been equipped to handle ice for some time.

Billings has hosted other iterations of hockey in the past — both professional and amateur — including the Billings Blazers of the minor league Southwest Hockey League (1975-77), the Billings Bighorns of the major junior Western Hockey League (1977-82), the Montana Magic of the minor pro Central Hockey League (1983-84), and the Billings Marlboros of the semi-pro Continental Hockey League (1985-86).

