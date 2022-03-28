GILLETTE, Wyo. — Steven Titus has purchased the Wyoming Mustangs Champions Indoor Football team from Pick Six Entertainment in an all-cash deal that brings team ownership to Gillette according to an article on the Mustangs website.
Pick Six Entertainment is operated by Keith Russ and Tel Koan. The group currently owns both the Billings Outlaws and Rapid City Marshals of the CIF, and also the upstart Billings Blizzard pro hockey team that is expected to begin play in October.
When reached by phone on Monday by The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com, Russ confirmed selling the Mustangs, who are based in Gillette, on March 23.
According to the article on the Mustangs' website, Titus is an attorney in the Gillette area.
“It is exciting to bring ownership home to Gillette. The Mustangs are fortunate to have the commitment of amazing community partners and I am excited to keep the resources of these partnerships here at home for the benefit of the Mustangs. There will be no cost spared and no excuse accepted as to why the Mustangs won’t be in the annual running for a national championship," Titus was quoted as saying in the article.
The Mustangs (0-1) were defeated in their opener, 43-42, by the Southwest Kansas Storm (1-1) on Saturday.
