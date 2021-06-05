LAUREL — Pitcher Landen Peak tossed a no-hitter Saturday night as the Laurel Dodgers blanked visiting Wolf Point 18-0 in the second game of a Class A American Legion baseball doubleheader.
Laurel punched out 20 hits in the opening game in beating Wolf Point 25-0.
Both games went five innings.
In tossing his no-no, Peak struck out eight and walked two.
Laurel scored 11 runs in the first inning and finished with 10 hits.
Richie Cortese drove in three runs for the Dodgers. Carmine Terraciano, Ian Bauer and Maverick Hoppman all doubled, while Jaxon Wittmayer tripled.
The Dodgers cut Game 1 to five innings by pushing home 14 runs in the second inning.
Cortese batted 3 for 5 with a home run and six RBIs. Wittmayer went 3 for 3, with two triples and four RBIs.
Terraciano, Aiden Hill, Bauer and Kyle Berube doubled for Laurel, while Ricky Temporal tripled.
Temporal, Bauer and Reece Dolechek drove in three runs apiece.
Wolf Point was held to four hits by Laurel pitcher JD Ketterling. In five innings, Ketterling struck out six and walked one.
