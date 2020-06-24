BILLINGS — For Anthony Murray, Friday can’t arrive soon enough.
The professional freestyle motocross athlete will once again be performing at the annual Nitro National Pro Hillclimb Friday through Sunday six miles north of Columbus on Rapelje Road.
The only difference between this year and last year is that this time the past X Games participant will also be competing in the event, in addition to performing tricks and stunts.
“Last year when I came and checked this event out, I really wanted to be part of the hillclimb action,” Murray, 29, said. “So, I loaded up another bike and am setting it up for the hill and I’m going to be ready to compete.”
Tyler Johnson, the owner of the hillclimb and Octane Addictions, said famed hillclimb star Travis Whitlock of Utah, who will also be competing, has helped Murray in his quest to conquer the Columbus hill.
“He (Whitlock) has given me pointers and he got me some extensions for my bike,” Murray said.
While Whitlock has advised Murray on “what equipment to use and how to set my bike up, hillclimb is nothing new to me. I grew up doing it, but I’ve never done it at a professional level.”
Murray will be competing against some of the sport’s best over three days, the first time the Nitro National has been held over three days, according to Johnson.
Overall, Johnson said 90 riders are entered in the 450cc class, 60 in the 700cc class and 42 in the open bike classification.
The purse is $20,000 for Friday and Saturday and the purse on Sunday, considered a second event on the North American Hillclimbers Association tour, will depend on entries, said Johnson.
Top riders include Joe Shipman of California, Nick Beer of Columbus, Jake Anstett of Washington, Logan Cipala of Wisconsin, Tyler Cardwell of Billings, Logan Mead of California, and Carson Holden of Columbus.
Johnson explained the coronavirus pandemic has shut down hill climbs across the U.S., so riders are thirsting to compete this weekend.
“I have all the top East Coast riders coming,” he said. “We have riders from New York, Wisconsin and Iowa because they don’t have any hill climbs out there.”
The event starts at 10 a.m. on Friday with the 450cc qualifier and the last classification of the day begins at 9:30 p.m. On Saturday, the women’s and kids classes begin at 8:30 a.m. and the evening wraps up with a fireworks show at 11 p.m. On Sunday, round 2 for the 450cc main begins at 9 a.m. and the X Climb Round 2 starts at 3 p.m. to conclude the day.
Tickets are available online at nitronational.com or at the gate. Camping is also available. Fans in attendance will be able to watch instant replays on big screens, Johnson said.
Fans can also watch from home via pay-per-view, with options available on the Nitro National Facebook page, or nitronational.com.
Johnson said hand sanitizer stations will be available. He is also asking patrons to bring their own hand sanitizer, and to wash their hands.
“We ask everyone to follow social distancing guidelines,” he said. “We’ll have some things posted of what we ask and what the health board asks.”
Murray, of Canon City, Colorado, looks forward to the challenge. While he’s normally jumping dirt bikes across the 75-foot gap between takeoff and landing ramps and performing acrobatic tricks, he’s a veteran of riding from motocross to trail riding.
“I didn’t sign up to win or for the money or anything,” Murray said. “I’m strictly doing it for fun and the experience.
“Honestly, I don’t think hill climbing is anything new to me. I think I’ll do decent at it. I heard they put some new ledges in there this year. It might be pretty challenging. But, I’m looking forward to a challenge. If it was easy, it wouldn’t be fun.”
