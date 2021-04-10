GREAT FALLS — Top-seeded University of Providence defeated second-seeded Rocky Mountain College 17-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-10 Saturday night in the championship match of the Frontier Conference volleyball tournament.
The winning Argos (19-2) were sparked by the 13 kills, 19 digs and five blocks supplied by Sadie Lott. Teammates Isaura Santos (11 kills) and Sacha Legros (34 digs) also contributed to the victory.
The Battlin Bears (17-3) received seven kills and four blocks from Morgan Allen. Ayla Embry had 25 digs and Natalie Hilderman provided 23 assists.
By beating Rocky, Providence secured an automatic berth to the NAIA national tournament, which begins this coming Saturday on campus sites.
The NAIA championship will be decided at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 27-May 1.
