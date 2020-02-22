GREAT FALLS — Emilee Maldonado and Kenedy Cartwright scored 19 points apiece Saturday night as the University of Providence overwhelmed visiting Rocky Mountain College 85-65 in Frontier Conference women's basketball.
The No. 24 Battlin Bears (16-10, 8-8) trailed 24-14 after one quarter and 49-32 at halftime.
The Argos (17-11, 8-8) shot 51% overall and buried 11 3-pointers.
Rocky received 18 points from Markaela Francis and 17 from Kloie Thatcher.
Providence also received 14 points from Bailey Cartwright and 14 rebounds from Parker Esary.
