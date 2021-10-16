BILLINGS — League-leading Providence University defeated Rocky Mountain College 25-22, 29-27, 25-22 Saturday in Frontier Conference volleyball at Rocky's Fortin Center.
The Argos (18-2, 5-0) were led by the 12 kills of Sadie Lott. Cydney Finberg-Roberts had 38 assists and Sacha Legros came away with 23 digs.
The Battlin' Bears (10-13, 2-3) received seven kills from Bella Bryan, Taylor Wolf and Makenna Bushman. Morgan Allen added six kills and 3.5 blocks.
Rocky's Ayla Embry finished with 21 digs.
The Bears will entertain Montana State-Northern this coming Friday at 7 p.m.
