GREAT FALLS — University of Providence wrestling has announced the signing of five in-state athletes for the 2022-23 season, including Jalen Vladic of Billings Senior and Zander Burnison of Sidney.
Both Vladic and Burnison were four-time state placers and three-time finalists.
Burnison capped his high-school career this past winter with a State A championship at 152 pounds. Vladic was a state runner-up at 138 pounds in the Class AA ranks.
The Argos also signed Chase Youso (205) and Asher Kemppainen (138) of Kalispell Flathead, and Miguel Ramos (132) of Fairfield.
Youso placed 2nd at state last year, while Kemppainen and Ramos placed fourth.
Senior's Vladic finished second at state three times. Burnison has two seconds to go along with his state championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.