BILLINGS — The Quarter Midgets of America "Battle at Big Sky" is Thursday through Saturday.

The competition is being held on a quarter midget race track right behind Big Sky Speedway, located 16 miles north of Billings on U.S. Highway 87 toward Roundup.

Drivers are between 5 to 16 years old, according to race organizers.

On all three days, qualifying begins at 9 a.m. and lower heat races start between 2-3 p.m. Racing should conclude by 8 p.m. daily.

Admission is free.

Overall, there are 238 cars entered. Competitors are from Montana, Connecticut, Georgia, Colorado, Washington and Arizona.

