BILLINGS — The Quarter Midgets of America "Battle at Big Sky" is Thursday through Saturday.
The competition is being held on a quarter midget race track right behind Big Sky Speedway, located 16 miles north of Billings on U.S. Highway 87 toward Roundup.
Drivers are between 5 to 16 years old, according to race organizers.
On all three days, qualifying begins at 9 a.m. and lower heat races start between 2-3 p.m. Racing should conclude by 8 p.m. daily.
Admission is free.
Overall, there are 238 cars entered. Competitors are from Montana, Connecticut, Georgia, Colorado, Washington and Arizona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.