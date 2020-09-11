BILLINGS — The racing season will conclude at Big Sky Speedway with the Big Sky Pepsi Nationals this weekend.

On both Friday and Saturday the gates open at 6 p.m. and the green flag drops at 7:25 p.m. 

Drivers from six states are entered and the car count is expected to be between 80-90.

Four classes are on the schedule: IMCA A-Mods, WISSOTA B-Mods, WISSOTA Street Stocks and WISSOTA Super Stocks.

Tickets are $20 nightly and those 60-inches and under are admitted free with a paid adult. A $10 concession voucher is offered when two passes are purchased at the gate.

Tags

Load comments