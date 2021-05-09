BILLINGS — Visiting Rapid City Post 22 got off to a quick start Saturday night en route to 5-4 victory over the Billings Royals in American Legion baseball play at Pirtz Field.
The loss was the first of the young season for the Royals, who opened with nine consecutive victories.
On Sunday, Missoula dealt the Royals a 6-2 defeat at Pirtz.
Rapid City jumped ahead 5-0 in the first two innings. The Royals pulled within one run in the sixth inning with a three-run outburst.
Kruz Slevira had two hits for the Royals. Teammate Michael Ohlin drove in two runs.
Rapid City's Braasen Kuehl had two hits, including a triple. Jake Goble doubled for the winners and knocked in two runs.
Kuehl was also the winning pitcher. In four innings of work, he allowed just one hit while walking seven and striking out five.
On Sunday, Missoula starting pitcher Eamon Higgins tossed four-hit ball over six innings. He allowed two runs, both earned, walked four and struck out five. Peyton Stevens pitched a scoreless seventh for Missoula.
Mavs' leadoff batter Skye Palmer batted 3 for 4 with an RBI. Zack Hangus, batting out of the third position, was 1 for 3 with a run and two RBIs for Missoula. Overall, the Mavericks struck for 12 hits and seized control of the game with four runs in the fourth.
Jaeden Jordahl and Hunter Eliason each singled and scored for Billings (9-2). Teammate Austin Schaaf had a single and an RBI.
