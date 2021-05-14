BILLINGS — Registration is open for the 36th annual Big Sky State Games, which will be held for most sports July 16-18 in Billings.

Information for accommodations, registration and event details can be found at bigskygames.org.

The majority of sports have a July 1 registration deadline. Early registration is encouraged to ensure the best price for events.

Events that fall outside the main State Games weekend include (all Billings locations unless noted):

Swimming/Open Water, July 2, at Lake Elmo State Park.

Scholastic Volleyball (Grades 9-10) July 9 – 10, in Worden at Huntley Project School; (Grades 11-12) at Senior High School.

Swimming, July 9-11, in Helena at Last Chance Splash Waterpark.

Cycling – Gravel Race, July 10, at Molt Road

Shooting 5-Stand, Shooting Sporting Clays, Skeet Shooting July 10-11, at Blue Creek Sport Shooting Complex.

Equestrian Horse & Pony Show, July 10-11, at the Metra Super Barn

Summer Biathlon and Mountain Bike Biathlon, July 11, at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center.

Golf Juniors Individual, July 12, at Lake Hills Golf Course.

Volleyball Quads, July 23-25, at Rose Park

Shooting – Cowboy Action, July 24, Wild Bunch Action, July 25, at the Billings Rod and Gun Club.

Shooting (PRS .22 LR), July 24, at Yellowstone Rifle Club

The State Games Opening Ceremony is set for Friday, July 16 at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium.

