BILLINGS — Registration is open for the 37th Annual Big Sky State Games spring events, which include youth ice hockey, flag football, curling and dance sports.
The ice hockey open 3-on-3 tournament is March 18-20 at the Richland Ranger Arena in Sidney. An all-girls division will be at Centennial Ice Arena April 22-24 in Billings. Both locations include divisions for mites, peewee, squirt, bantam and high school.
The 8-Man flag football adult tournament is slated for April 23-24 at Stewart Park in Billings. Curling takes place April 29-May 1 at Centennial Ice Arena in Billings. Dance sports will be April 30 and take place at MSU Billings in Petro Theater.
Registration is available online at www.bigskygames.org. Those who want to participate are reminded to register early to receive the best price. Residents of bordering states (Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota and Idaho) are invited to participate.
Finals in most sports of the BSSG are July 15-17 in Billings. Online registration to register for all other sports of the BSSG will be available May 1. For information, call 406-254-7426 or visit the website at www.bigskygames.org.
