BILLINGS — The 12th Annual Yellowstone Elementary School Cross Country Meet will take place again this year, but with a twist.
This year, each school can host their own one-mile race for boys and girls in grades 3-5 from Oct. 6-31. Schools pick the day and one-mile course on their own campus. For children who attend schools not hosting an event, those interested can register individually and run the one-mile race on their own. The event is free of charge and registration can be done online at yes.bigskygames.org.
The top three in each age group, gender, and at each school will receive Big Sky State Games medals. Also, BSSG will provide T-shirts and a gift to the first 500 registered. A traveling Spirit Trophy will be awarded to the school with the most participants per capita. The Team Top Dog Award will be awarded to the school with the most participating overall. Participants are encouraged to show their team spirit and wear their school colors.
The purpose of the meet is to introduce young people to a positive running experience, according to a press release from the BSSG.
According to the State Games press release, the meet is an event of the BSSG and supported by the Montana Women’s Run.
For information, call the BSSG office at 406-254-7426.
