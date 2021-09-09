BILLINGS — The 13th Annual Yellowstone Elementary School Cross Country Meet will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Pioneer Park.
The event features six one-mile races. The race order will start with third graders, followed by fourth graders, and conclude with the fifth graders. Girls will run first in each grade category, followed by the boys. The first race starts at 4:15 p.m.
The meet is free to participants registered by Oct. 1. Participants can register online at yes.bigskygames.org. Late entry fee is $10/participant after Oct. 1. There is no race day registration. Also, the first 500 registered will receive a gift. Race number pick up is Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Mansfield Health Education Center, St. Vincent Healthcare (2900 12th Ave N #30W). Race day number pick up is for out-of-town participants only. It will be located in the southeast corner of Pioneer Park and is available from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The top-five individuals in each grade/gender will receive medals. A traveling Spirit Trophy will be awarded to the school with the most participants per capita. The Team Top Dog Award will be awarded to the school with the most participating overall. Team trophies will be awarded to the top team in each grade/gender. Participants are encouraged to show their team spirit and wear their school colors.
For information, call the Big Sky State Games office at 406-254-7426.
