With the recent death of former Independent Record sports editor Roy Pace, at 86 years of age, the Helena area sporting community has lost one of its most beloved icons. Over the course of four decades, Pace earned the reputation as a fair and comprehensive journalist, with the utmost integrity, and as a dedicated advocate of local athletics.
When he first started at the IR as a sportswriter in 1968, they still used the old manual typewriters. He was promoted to sports editor in 1970, a post he manned until 1996.
For 27 years, Pace worked about 60-65 hours per week, year round, covering the Helena area's complex sporting arena. He operated without a fulltime assistant until 1979, and for much of the 1970s he did the lion’s share of his own photography.
“Roy was one my favorite people,” related Jim Opitz, who coached Capital High to its first state basketball championship in 1983 before serving as the Helena school district’s activities director for 25 years. “He was a friend whom I enjoyed visiting with, especially his cowboy campfire stories, and he was a supportive parent who never interfered and always supported all the kids in our program.
“As a writer, Roy was always accurate with his stories, respectful when he interviewed, and looked at the positive in high school athletics.”
Dave Shors, who started out as an IR news reporter after serving in Vietnam, said “community newspapers … find their strength” from people like Pace.
“I had the pleasure of working with Roy for almost three decades. He was tireless and dedicated to sharing the stories of local athletes, teams and coaches,” recounted Shors, who worked his way up to city editor and editor before retiring in 2007. “Good local journalists tend to live and breathe their stories. Roy exemplified that trait, and he always had a special glow when the rodeo came to town.”
Pace was very organized and detail-oriented, according to Tom Stuber, who wrote sports for the paper for over 25 years, beginning in the late 1980s. All the game, preview and feature stories were assigned a month in advance. Stuber believes that his boss played a significant role in improving attendance by making sure all the events were previewed with start times and locations.
Longtime Capital girls coach Shirley Chesterfield-Stanton recalled enjoying Pace’s coverage even as an opposing competitor at Butte High.
“I saved multiple articles versus HHS,” wrote Chesterfield-Stanton, who coached three different Lady Bruin sports (gymnastics, volleyball, track and field) in five decades before retiring. “As a coach, I loved his articles and coverage. I could always trust Roy to have the athletes' best interest at heart. He was a great friend and a tremendous supporter of athletics.”
Pace was a professional in every sense of the word, according to former Helena High football and track coach Tony Arntson.
“Roy had a passion for sports and covered stories with enthusiasm and positivity for the athletes involved, (but) most of all he was a great person,” he said.
Linda Paull, who coached girls gymnastics, track and cross country at HHS for 39 years, said Pace’s love and knowledge of sports was second to none.
“He was so easy to talk to and treated every sport with respect,” recounted Paull. “Roy would only have to ask you once an athlete’s name and spelling … and then he would never forgot. I will always remember his smile and warm personality.”
Retired longtime CHS track coach Tom Pedersen described Pace as an “old-school reporter, who covered Helena and the surrounding area like a blanket,” knew the athletes and the coaches, and had depth to his interviews.
“I’m very sorry to hear of Roy’s passing, he was a friend of mine,” said Pedersen. “He was truly a fine man – a professional and excellent sports reporter.”
Pat Ryan, who worked under Pace before succeeding him as sports editor, recalled that Roy was a hard worker and always went the extra mile to ensure local athletes got the coverage they deserved. And that he had a way with words, not just as an excellent newspaperman, but also as a talented cowboy poet.
“Mr. Pace was one of the finest men I ever met in Montana, he was a true gentleman. I am saddened to learn of his passing,” texted retired Great Falls Tribune sports editor Scott Mansch, who started out with the IR from 1983-86. “I never knew anyone in the Treasure State sports world who had a bad thing to say about him.
“A solid writer and reporter, Roy impressed upon me always the importance of being fair and balanced in writing.”
Mansch, a Minnesota native, recounted that Pace was universally respected for his professionalism state-wide, and for his loyalty, honesty and integrity.
“In every encounter I had with Roy, I came away thinking what a kind gentleman he was,” Jim Opitz concluded. “Roy Pace was a good man.”
