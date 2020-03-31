HELENA — What sets sports betting apart from keno or video slots?
If you’re a sports fan, it stems from believing you know more than someone else. In fact, you’re so sure that you are willing to wager some of your heard-earned income.
Before placing a bet, it’s important to consider the level of difficulty. In turn, this will hopefully limit compulsive gambling and massive losses.
What makes sports betting difficult is the extra vigor that books require in order to place a wager. For example, if the line is Packers -4.5 (-110), that means the bettor must risk $110 to make 100 and the Packers must win by five points or more.
That extra 10 cents on the dollar may not seem like a big deal. Believe me, it is.
In order to be a profitable sports bettor, you need to maintain a success rate of roughly 52-53% if, on average, you’re laying -110. If you’re laying -125 or -130 (like many of the sides on sportsbetmontana.com), then you obviously need to win at a higher rate. Most pro bettors will tell you that 55% is the gold standard when laying -110.
Conversely, that means sports books need to be on the correct side less than half the time. And if they maintain the same success rate as flipping a coin they’re making money hand over fist.
In some cases, casinos have teams of experts setting lines. They are vastly more experienced than the average sports bettor.
Why is this important to consider before placing a bet?
Let’s pretend a sack of 100 marbles represents a profitable betting strategy. It has taken years to figure out, but you finally have it.
In that sack, you have 45 red marbles which represent losing bets and 55 green marbles which represent winning bets.
It’s obviously more likely that you’re going to pull out a green marble. However, it isn’t impossible that you’re going to draw 10 red marbles in a row and drain your bankroll before you ever see your winning strategy come to fruition.
Once the level of difficulty is taken into consideration, it becomes clear that handicapping any game requires time, research and attention to detail.
Bankroll management is also important, but I will dedicate a separate column to that topic.
Most of the time, bettors aren’t simply picking the superior team. They’re predicting a specific outcome under a set of fluid circumstances that change week-to-week or day-to-day. And, they need to be able to do it better than experts who are employed by casinos.
There’s a reason why those hotels on the Las Vegas Strip are so big and shiny.
So, if you find yourself at the newly installed kiosks around Montana looking for some action, consider what you’re up against.
Have you done your homework? Did you discover something about the game that bookmakers are mispricing? Are you willing to literally bet money that you got it right and the experts have it wrong?
That’s what makes sports betting fun; being able to say, “I told you so. Pay me.”
Pick: Tua Tagovailoa draft position OVER 3.5 +100 (even)
Ever since Tagovailoa took over for Jalen Hurts in the second half of the 2017 title game and led Alabama to a CFP National Championship, the futures market has severely overpriced Tagovailoa.
For example, until two days before Kyler Murray won the 2018 Heisman Trophy, Tagovailoa was a -1000 favorite to win the award for nearly the entire season. Meaning, you had to lay $10 to win a dollar if you thought he would win the Heisman.
Now, his projected draft position is 3.5. This is essentially asking if Tagovailoa will be drafted by the Detroit Lions, who have the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft (if the team’s draft position remains as is).
So, what do we know? We know that Tagovailoa is recovering from a dislocated hip he suffered in November 2019 and has two surgically repaired ankles. He was unable to participate at the combine and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he will be unable to demonstrate his recovery during a pro day. There is no way of knowing that he can pass a physical.
We also know that the Detroit Lions play more man-to-man defense than any team in the NFL and last season they traded away the now-highest paid corner in the league, Darius Slay. With the signing of free agent Desmond Trufant, it looks like Detroit wants to address its need of shut-down cornerbacks. Pairing Trufant with Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah seems like the next logical move.
But what if the Lions trade back? The next two teams looking for a franchise QB are the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.
We know Tagovailoa’s interview with the Miami Dolphins at the combine did not go very well. It was reported by Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel that, “Tagovailoa was surprised he received a bit of a cold shoulder. He left feeling uncertain about the Dolphins and their desire for him to be their next franchise quarterback.”
Which leaves the Chargers. Given all the information we’ve considered, I don’t think they need to trade up to draft Tagovailoa. LA’s interest in the former Crimson Tide star is the least known variable, but I have a hard time wrapping my mind around trading up for a guy who dislocated his hip less than one year ago, especially with someone like Justin Herbert readily available. At 6’ 6” and 238 pounds, the former Oregon Ducks standout can make huge leaps on draft boards just by showing off his physical ability like he did at the combine. And by all accounts, he received glowing remarks from the coaches he has met with.
So, the final question becomes: Do the Chargers trade up and draft Tagovailoa? Or, do they stay right where they are and draft Tagovailoa, or Herbert? I choose the latter.
Editor’s note: Each official pick is recommended to play with one betting unit unless otherwise specified. Odds are according to sportsbetmontana.com at the time the pick is published.
