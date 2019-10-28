At the recent State Cross Country Meet in Great Falls, Helena High's Kylie Hartnett added her name to a long list of local area harrier champions. She also led the third-place Helena High girls, under coach Linda Paull, to their first State trophy since 1985.
In the Class B division, Townsend coach Brooke Dolan's Lady Bulldogs captured the first girls' State title in school history. This gives coach Dolan - a former JHS standout - her second State B cross country crown, along with her boys victory in 2016. Since taking over Broadwater's program in 2011, her teams have collected six State trophies; four boys and two girls.
This week, Replays takes a glance back at all the local area individual harrier champs - in reverse order - highlighting the AA titlists.
Class AA
Kylie Hartnett clocked a 17:49 for her victory last weekend, for the Lady Bengals first individual crown in 31 years, since Jeannie Berthiaume in 1988. The HHS sophomore, who placed eighth in 2018, tasted defeat just one time this season. Her Mountain West Classic triumph was the first by a local AA girl since Capital's Katie Gilboy turned the trick in 2006.
Aidan Reed of Helena High was a three-time top-2 placer at the State Meets, winning the title as a junior in 2014, sandwiched by runners-up finishes in 2013 and 2015. He ran a 15:22 for the 3-mile victory at Bill Roberts Golf Course, ahead of second-place finisher Dontae Baker of Capital. It is the only 1-2 State AA harrier showing by a pair of local boys.
Matt Barker was the first HHS sophomore boy to garner a State crown, achieving the feat in Missoula in 2009. He led from wire-to-wire, and ran a 15:46.06, while upsetting pre-meet favorites Jacob Woodland (Bozeman) and Leif Castren (Flathead). Barker was four-time, top-8 all-stater.
In 2004, Bengal senior Jon Metropoulos ran to victory, clocking a 16:01, while finishing ahead of teammate Brian Haseman, who placed second in 16:31. Metropoulos - whose father Jon and mother Theresa Starkey, were standout harriers for Billings West and Helena, respectively - had placed runner-up in 2003 his junior year.
Capital's Katie Gilboy garnered back-to-back State championships, in 2005-06. As a junior in Missoula, she was clocked in 18:06, out-running second-place finisher Bridgett Hoenke (Billings Senior) at 18:22.
Her senior year, Gilboy traversed the course at Bill Roberts GC in 17;42, which at the time was the third-fastest for a State AA Meet. Hoenke was next-best, again, with an 18:01.
The Bruin boy's lone individual state champion was Kurt Wolf, who garnered the 1997 win as a junior. Wolf and Brett Winegar (Flathead) were clocked in identical times of 15:27, but meet officials determined the CHS harrier had won by "about 4 inches." Wolf was unable to defend his title as a senior year due to injury.
CHS Lady Bruin Emily Nay was a four-time, top-2 finisher, garnering State crowns in 1991 and 1993. Her freshman year, Nay led Kara Ackerly (Flathead) the entire race, and held her off at the end for a 1-second victory, 19:03 to 19:04.
She claimed her second title in 1993, in 18:11, avenging her photo finish loss to Carrie McMurray (Flathead) at State the year before. Nay closed out her prep harrier career with a runner-up finish as a senior, despite battling illness and injury.
Joe Roberts of Helena garnered successive titles in 1990-91. After placing sixth as a soph, Roberts claimed the 1990 championship with a run of 15:20 at BRGC, in a 10-second margin over Bob Biggs (Skyview).
He successfully retained his crown in the snow at Bill Roberts, posting a 15:28, out-running Noah Zahrobsky (Flathead) by 23 seconds.
When HHS' Jeannie Berthiaume earned the first of her two championships in 1986, it was just the second race of the year for the Lady Bengal sophomore. Missing the rest of the season due to injuries, she prevailed with a time of 18:01.
Jeannie won again her senior year - after nagging injuries in 1987 dropped her to fifth - in 17:51. A four-time, top-5 all-stater, her third-place showing as a frosh led Helena's gals to their last AA trophy, in 1985,
In 1983, Tony Poirier captured Helena High's first boys cross country title, running a 15;19, to win by 13 seconds. As a junior, he placed fifth and helped the Bengals to the program's first team championship.
Lauri Adams was the first local AA harrier titlist, garnering back-to-back crowns the first two years the girls' sport was sanctioned by the MHSA, in 1973-74. After finishing fourth as a freshman, Adams' 1973 victory spearheaded the Lady Bengals to their only State championship.
She repeated her individual triumph in 1974, but was hampered by bronchitis her senior year. She passed out in middle of race, but got up to finish 31st.
Class B
Winning State B titles for Townsend's girls were Chiara Warner in 2012-13, Kristen Wickens in 2001, and Mary Antonick in 1983. The Bulldogs' boys' champions were Bryant Edgerton in 2016, and Roger Davis in 1986.
Elkhorn area rivals Jefferson High has crowned seven titlists, led by three-time champion Bryant Samson (1978-80). Other JHS boys titlists were Jim Peacock (1987), Shawn Sonsteng (1988), Dan Keele (1989), Jason Redfield (1990) and Josh Pallister (1991).
Boulder's only girls champ was Sabrina Monro, in 1997.
Curt Synness can be reached at 594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He's also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.