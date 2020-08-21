BILLINGS — When one door closes, many times another one opens.
That’s the case for Big Sky Speedway.
In early July, it was announced that the World of Outlaws stop scheduled for Aug. 29 at the speedway located 16 miles north of Billings on U.S. Highway 87 toward Roundup had been canceled due to coronavirus.
The cancellation left a void on the Big Sky Speedway schedule, which started approximately a month late because of the virus.
Now, the track has filled the hole in the schedule. Kenny Wallace, who retired from NASCAR in 2015 after a lengthy career, will be racing at the three-eighths-mile clay oval track next Saturday.
Wallace, who according to his website regularly visits dirt race tracks around the county, will be competing in the IMCA Modifieds, said Big Sky Speedway track manager Kyle Soltesz.
Soltesz said Wallace will drive the No. 7 car, which is painted white and owned by local racer Tracy Wittenberg.
“I’ve been talking to Kenny Wallace for three or four years and the Outlaws canceled and they were supposed to be here on Aug. 29,” said Soltesz. “Now is the time, we’re trying to keep everyone excited.”
Wallace is scheduled to run hot laps and compete in the heats in an effort to qualify for the A Main.
After the races conclude, Wallace will be in the pits signing autographs and visiting with the fans, said Soltesz. Plans also call for a live on-track interview with Wallace.
Also on the card next Saturday will be ASCS Frontier Region Sprint Cars, Midwest Modifieds and Street Stocks. Soltesz said he expects an 80-plus car field from more than six states. Admission is $25.
Hot laps will start at 6 p.m. and racing is tentatively slated to begin at 7:25, although with the high car count the start time might actually be closer to 7, said Soltesz.
On Friday, Aug. 28, hot laps begin at 6 p.m. and racing will start at 7:25 as IMCA Modifieds, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks and Super Stocks are scheduled. Admission is $20.
A two-day pass is $45, with a $10 concessions voucher.
Racing is also scheduled for this weekend. WISSOTA Late Models were to be featured Friday and again Saturday with the gates opening at 6 p.m. and the green flag dropping at 7:25 both nights. The prize was $1,000 to win the A Main on Friday and $1,500 to win the A Main on Saturday, said Soltesz, noting that a normal purse would pay $700 to win.
Tickets for this weekend are $20 a night, or a two-night pass for $40, which includes the $10 concessions voucher.
Kids 60 inches and under are admitted free on race nights.
The End of Season Races at Big Sky Speedway are set for Sept. 11-12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.