LA GRANDE, Ore. — Eastern Oregon University's Allexander Kosel, a junior from Roberts, was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference's men's indoor field athlete of the week on Monday.
Kosel won the high jump (6-4 3/4) and the triple jump (47-11) at the Polar Vortex Classic in Caldwell, Idaho, over the weekend.
His mark in the triple jump is tied for fourth best in the NAIA.
