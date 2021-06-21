BILLINGS — Outfielder Nate Scantlin doubled and tripled Monday night as the visiting Grand Junction Rockies rallied to beat the Billings Mustangs for the fourth straight game, 6-5, in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park.

The Rockies (12-15) scored three runs in the eighth inning in upending the Mustangs (11-16) after falling behind 3-1 and 4-3.

Grand Junction won the series, four games to two.

Besides Scantlin's heroics, teammate Austin Elder had two hits and drove in three runs.

The Mustangs received two hits, including a three-run home run in the third inning, from outfielder Anthony Amicangelo.

Liam Sabino and Chris Eusay also homered for Billings. It was Eusay's team-leading fifth home run of the season.

The Mustangs will have Tuesday off before beginning a six-game series at Boise on Wednesday night.

