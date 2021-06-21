BILLINGS — Outfielder Nate Scantlin doubled and tripled Monday night as the visiting Grand Junction Rockies rallied to beat the Billings Mustangs for the fourth straight game, 6-5, in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park.
The Rockies (12-15) scored three runs in the eighth inning in upending the Mustangs (11-16) after falling behind 3-1 and 4-3.
Grand Junction won the series, four games to two.
Besides Scantlin's heroics, teammate Austin Elder had two hits and drove in three runs.
The Mustangs received two hits, including a three-run home run in the third inning, from outfielder Anthony Amicangelo.
Liam Sabino and Chris Eusay also homered for Billings. It was Eusay's team-leading fifth home run of the season.
The Mustangs will have Tuesday off before beginning a six-game series at Boise on Wednesday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.