BILLINGS — When I get the honor of speaking at a high school graduation, I always make sure I tell the students that I suffer from depression. And what do I do for it? I read Holocaust books and visit former Nazi death camps in Poland.
Why, you ask? Because their survival stories and what they have endured instantly puts my small problems in a very different perspective.
Twice I have had the wonderful opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., with Billings West football coach Rob Stanton and students from his riveting class on genocide as we toured the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. I was also fortunate to travel with Rob and his group to the Auschwitz death camp in Poland.
What made that trip so memorable is that Holocaust survivor Eva Kor went along with us. Eva, who has been to Montana a handful of times, survived the horrible experiments carried out on twins at the Auschwitz death camp. Eva’s story of forgiveness is something that everyone needs to hear.
Eva passed away two years ago in Krakow, Poland, near the site of the former death camp.
My favorite Eva story is when we toured her museum in Terre Haute, Indiana. I texted her a photo of our visit and I told her that when I grow up, I want to be a tour guide at her Candles Museum. Well, the 84-year-old Eva texted me back to say that when she grows up, she wants to be the voice of basketball in Montana.
Today, I want to share the remarkable story of Eva’s husband, Mickey Kor, another Holocaust survivor.
For four years starting in December 1941, Mickey was held in labor and concentration camps in Germany. Like Eva, Mickey was a survivor — withstanding repeated beatings at each camp.
Then as World War II was coming to a close, the German troops kept moving the prisoners from camp to camp. Many of those on the march did not survive. Teenager Mickey Kor knew he was on a death march, so he waited for the right moment and ran.
The Nazis shot at him, but missed.
For three days, Mickey hid out in a remote cabin with no food or water. Then hearing American troops nearby, Mickey did what he figured was his only choice and surrendered.
An American GI gave Mickey a bottle of Coca-Cola, and it would become his lifelong favorite drink.
After meeting Lt. Col. Andrew Nehf of Terre Haute, for the next few months Mickey became the company’s German translator. Mickey was so fond of the officer that he told Nehf that someday he would like to live in Indiana.
Nehf worked hard to find a family that would adopt Mickey, and eventually did.
Mickey attended Indiana State University to become a pharmacist. One day in 1947, he walked into a campus gymnasium to do some homework. A young basketball coach quickly informed Mickey that practice was closed to visitors, but upon talking the coach found out that Mickey was a Holocaust survivor and the two became fast friends.
It was a friendship that lasted for several decades. The coach even taught Mickey how to shoot a hook shot.
Who was that young coach? None other than John Wooden, who would eventually lead UCLA to 10 national titles.
Mickey Kor passed away on Oct. 19 at age of 95. But just like Eva, his legacy will live forever.
