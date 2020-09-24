HELENA — Rocky Mountain College's Jackson Wilson placed first and the Battlin' Bear men won the team title at the Frontier Conference Rumble cross country meet on Thursday at Tenmile Creek Park.
Wilson covered the course in 26 minutes, 52 seconds.
Rocky's men finished with 45 points, two points ahead of Carroll.
The Bears' Joseph Vanden Bos (eighth, 28:12) and Nico Piliero (ninth, 28:14) also finished in the top 10.
Carroll's women were big winners over Montana Western, 32-54. Rocky was fourth at 85.
Rocky's Sydney Little Light placed sixth at 19:26. Teammate Mei-Li Stevens was seventh at 19:32.
Montana Tech's Becca Richtman was the overall winner at 18:28.80.
