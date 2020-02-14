BILLINGS — Grant Wallace's double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds helped Rocky Mountain College defeat visiting Yellowstone Christian 84-72 Friday night in men's nonconference basketball at the Fortin Center.
The Battlin' Bears (7-17) ended a 12-game losing streak.
Darius Henderson added 18 points to the Rocky attack, followed by Sam Vining (15) and Clayton Ladine (10).
Derrian Reed of Yellowstone Christian was the game's top scorer with 25 points. He shot 10 of 11 from the foul line.
The Bears led 46-35 at halftime.
