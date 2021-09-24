OLYMPIA, Wash. — The men's and women's soccer teams at Rocky Mountain College scored wins Friday afternoon against Evergreen State in Cascade Collegiate Conference competition.
The Battlin' Bear men prevailed 3-2 in overtime, while the Rocky women were 3-1 winners.
Milo Downey scored two goals in the first half for the Bears, and Niklas Kneller added the winner in overtime. Kneller also assisted on Downey's second goal.
Ryan Cornwall was the winning goalie for the Bears. He had three saves.
Rocky's overall record improved to 4-1-1. The Bears are 1-1-0 in conference.
For the women, Halle Labert scored twice and Morgan Maack added a goal as Rocky (5-1-1, 2-0-0) rallied from an early deficit. Tiara Duford assisted on Labert's second goal.
Morgan Blankenship was the winning goalie.
