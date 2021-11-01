BILLINGS — The men's and women's soccer teams from Rocky Mountain College will be competing at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Soccer Tournaments in Oregon beginning Tuesday, Nov. 9.
The Battlin' Bear men (9-5-3) are seeded sixth, while the Rocky women (10-5-2) are seeded seventh.
The eight-team tournaments will be hosted by Bushnell University of Eugene, Oregon.
The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played at Willamalane Park in Springfield, Oregon, with the championship matches on Friday, Nov. 12 set for Civic Park in Eugene.
Rocky's men will play third-seeded Southern Oregon at 3 p.m. (Mountain) in the quarterfinals on Nov. 9. Rocky's women will tangle with No. 2 Southern Oregon at 6 p.m. on the same day
Warner Pacific is the top seed for the men. Oregon Tech is the top seed for the women.
Carroll College's women (5-8-1) are the No. 8 seed. The Saints will play No. 1 Oregon Tech at 6 p.m. on Nov. 9.
