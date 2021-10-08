BILLINGS — Milo Downey scored an unassisted goal in the 99th minute Friday night as Rocky Mountain College defeated visiting Eastern Oregon 1-0 in overtime in Cascade Collegiate Conference men's soccer.
Goalkeeper Ryan Cornwall posted the shutout for the Battlin' Bears. He had one save.
Rocky is now 5-3-2 overall and 2-3-1 in conference. Eastern Oregon slipped to 4-6-0 and 4-3-0.
The Bears outshot the Mountaineers, 21-2.
In the women's match, No. 20-ranked Eastern Oregon prevailed 3-0 over Rocky.
Erika Skindlov, Kaitlyn McLeod and Lindsay Balkenbush had the goals for the Mountaineers. McLeod also had an assist.
Madeline Barker was the winning goalie.
Eastern Oregon is 9-2 overall and 6-1 in league. Rocky fell to 5-4-2 and 1-4-0.
