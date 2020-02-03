BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's Michael Lee, Isaac Petsch and Sydney Little Light each earned a Frontier Conference player of the week honor Monday for their indoor track exploits at a weekend meet in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Lee received the men's field athlete accolade.
The sophomore from Kalispell was first in the men's shot put and broke the indoor school record with a distance of 49-3.5. He also reclaimed his indoor school record in the men's weight throw with a distance of 49-1.5.
Petsch was the men's track athlete winner. The senior from Billings ran a personal best time of 9:00.19 in the 3,000 meters to place first in a field of 21 runners.
Little Light came away with the women's track award.
The sophomore from Crow Agency ran a personal best time of 5:24.67 in the miles to finish at the top of a field of 14 runners.
She was also a part of Rocky's 1,600 relay team whose time of 4:22.90 broke the indoor school record by a hundredth of a second.
