HELENA — No. 7-seeded Rocky Mountain College play at No. 2-seeded Carroll College Tuesday night in a quarterfinal game in the Frontier Conference men's basketball tournament.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Carroll's PE Center.

Rocky is 7-21 on the season, while Carroll is 22-8.

The Saints have beaten the Battlin' Bears in all three meetings this season, including a 101-97 triple-overtime contest at Rocky on Jan. 15.

